Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.33

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 14005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,964 shares of company stock worth $18,155,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

