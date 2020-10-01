Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.33

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 14005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.64.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Get Lennar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,964 shares of company stock worth $18,155,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lennar by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.