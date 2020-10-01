Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) vs. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (NASDAQ:OIBRQ) Financial Review

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.24%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 0.99 $355.38 million $1.53 21.62 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

