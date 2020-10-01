Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

