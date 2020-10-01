LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.96. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,541,339 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

