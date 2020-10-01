Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Danske raised Lundin Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Lundin Petroleum from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Petroleum alerts:

LNDNF stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Lundin Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

About Lundin Petroleum

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.