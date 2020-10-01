LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. AXA raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

