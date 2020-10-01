Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

