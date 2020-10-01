Main Street Capital’s (MAIN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

