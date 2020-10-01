Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.