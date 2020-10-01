Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

