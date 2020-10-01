MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.50. MDJM shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

About MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

