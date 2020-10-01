Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

