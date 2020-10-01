Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 160.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.