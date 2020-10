Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $6.97. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 122,710 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.02.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a negative net margin of 14.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

