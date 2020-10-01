Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

