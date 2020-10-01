Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.26.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

