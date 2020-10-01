Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,896,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.