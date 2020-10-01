Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.