Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $56.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.26.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,610,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,756,000 after acquiring an additional 124,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,941,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,161,000 after acquiring an additional 588,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

