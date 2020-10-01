Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.58.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 586.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mimecast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.