MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ growth prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand for its solutions. The company is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis, and Equipment & Solutions segments are positives. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, coronavirus-led shelter-in-place guidelines around the world are expected to hurt top-line growth. The advanced market segment revenues are expected to be negatively impacted by university and research lab closures. Exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of MKSI opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,161 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,834,000 after buying an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

