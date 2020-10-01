Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.96. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 38,085 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MBRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

