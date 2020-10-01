Morgan Stanley Increases DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $148.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock worth $13,966,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.