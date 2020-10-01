Morgan Stanley Increases QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $77.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTS. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $724,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $1,161,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock worth $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8,820.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after buying an additional 386,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 126,513 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

