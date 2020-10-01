Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to the Wealth Management segment. Focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Steadily rising operating expenses is a major near-term concern for the company. Additionally, low interest rate environment is likely to hamper its interest income growth.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after buying an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

