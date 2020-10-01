MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.25.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MSGE opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.