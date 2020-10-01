Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mvb Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mvb Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

