NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.80. NANO DIMENSION/S shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 32,864 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 12.54.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

