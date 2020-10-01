NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of NanoString Technologies worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $1,481,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,698.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,570 shares of company stock worth $4,205,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

