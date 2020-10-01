National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,744 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after buying an additional 202,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

