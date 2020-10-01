National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Health Investors by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Health Investors by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.27 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

