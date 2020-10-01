Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.79.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $896,712. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $13,076,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,020,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,960 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

