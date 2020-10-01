News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of News worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of News by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 302,847 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.