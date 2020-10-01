NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,316,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166 over the last three months.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $408.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.