Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.72

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 299441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 503,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

