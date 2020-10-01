Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$45.00. The company traded as high as C$40.56 and last traded at C$40.17, with a volume of 117116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.