Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$45.00. The company traded as high as C$40.56 and last traded at C$40.17, with a volume of 117116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.84.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

