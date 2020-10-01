Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 34,164.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,210. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.