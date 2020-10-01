Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.12. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

