Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 173,496 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Axcelis Technologies worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

