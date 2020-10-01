Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,000 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Retrophin worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $317,174. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. Retrophin Inc has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.