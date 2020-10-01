Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,099 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,675,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $659.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

