Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 137.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

