Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of LivePerson worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LivePerson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,493. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.