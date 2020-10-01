Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 490,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 32.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSOD opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

