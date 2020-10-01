Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,477 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,775,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.43. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,627 shares of company stock worth $8,742,506 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

