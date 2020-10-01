Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 26,922 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of NetGear worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetGear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetGear by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NetGear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NetGear by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.64 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $34.93.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $38,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,517 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

