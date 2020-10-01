Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 32,751 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Avaya worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

