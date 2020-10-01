Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 65,617 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AutoNation worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

AN stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $59.58.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

